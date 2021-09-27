The second largest Ethereum mining pool, which has suspended all operations

Sparkpool, the second largest Ethereum mining pool in the world, is suspending operations due to the ongoing cryptocurrency harassment in China.

On September 27, the mining pool officially announced the suspension of new users’ access in mainland China in response to new measures taken by the Chinese authorities to combat the introduction of cryptocurrency in the country.

After the initial restrictions introduced last Friday, Sparkpool will continue to shutdown services and plans to suspend existing mining pool users both in China and overseas on September 30.

According to the report, the measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of users’ assets in accordance with “requirements of regulatory policy.” “More detailed information on the completion of the work will be sent out in announcements, emails and messages on the spot,” – said Sparkpool.

Launched in China in early 2018, SparkPool has grown to become one of the world’s largest Ether (ETH) mining pools alongside the world’s largest Ethereum Ethermine mining pool. According to Poolwatch.io, SparkPool’s mining power is 22% of global mining power at the time of writing. hashrate Ethereum, which is slightly lower than Ethermine’s share (24%).

The news comes as the Chinese government has strengthened its negative stance on cryptocurrency by declaring all cryptocurrency-related transactions illegal in the country last Friday. Some of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and Huobi have subsequently suspended registrations for new accounts records from mainland China, reportedly continuing to serve users in Hong Kong.

SparkPool did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment.

The closure of SparkPool comes as Ethereum continues to move from a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism to a Proof-of-Stake model in 2022 – part of a long-planned upgrade known as Ethereum 2.0. As previously reported, Ethereum miners won’t have much choice after that. how Ethereum 2.0 finally arrives as their mining hardware becomes obsolete.