“The tendril is lucky. But fortune ends at some point. ” Sport-Express

World light heavyweight champion Arthur Beterbiev, in a conversation with SE, recalled his first fight with Alexander Usik in amateurs.

“I’ll tell you that we met three times in our amateur career. The first time was when there was a match meeting in Kaliningrad between Ukraine, Russia and Azerbaijan, – said Beterbiev. – Usyk was released at the last moment to replace the man who was supposed to fight with me. In my opinion, Ismail Sillah was supposed to be 81 kg, but they drastically changed him, and then I won against Usik by 81 kg. Although I was preparing for the right-hander, they released the left-hander at the last moment. And then he was even more jumpy, weighed 81 kg. But I won against him, and now the second meeting was in Baku, the third – at the Olympics.

I’m not belittling his merits, but he’s lucky. He was lucky in many ways. Lucky everywhere. And at the Olympics – he got three fights. Lucky, but I can’t blame him for being lucky. And Usyk did not box in the first fight, only got three fights. But fortune is also not always, it ends sometime (laughs)“…

Beterbiev and Usik met as amateurs three times. The Russian won once, twice – at the World Championships in Baku-2011 and the London Olympics – the Ukrainian took the upper hand.