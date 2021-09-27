“The tendril is lucky, he was lucky in many ways. Lucky everywhere, but fortune comes to an end, “says Artur Beterbiev – Boxing / MMA / UFC

WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev recalled fights against WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Alexander Usik in amateur boxing.

“I’ll tell you that we met three times in our amateur career. The first time was when there was a match meeting in Kaliningrad between Ukraine, Russia and Azerbaijan.

Usyk was released at the last moment to replace the man who was supposed to fight me. In my opinion, Ismail Sillah was supposed to be 81 kg, but they drastically changed him, and then I won against Usik by 81 kg.

Although I was preparing for the right-hander, they released the left-hander at the last moment. And then he was even more jumpy, weighed 81 kg. But I won against him, and now the second meeting was in Baku, the third – at the Olympics.

I am not belittling his merits, but he is lucky. He was lucky in many ways. Lucky everywhere. And at the Olympics – he got three fights. Lucky, but I can’t blame him for being lucky.

And Usyk did not box in the first fight, only got three fights. But fortune is also not always, it ends sometime.

He was so friendly there after the fight, let’s be friends, they say. But why should I be friends with you? Is it not enough for me to be friends with people? If there was no one to be friends in this world, then I would have thought to be friends with my rivals, ”Beterbiev said.

Artur Beterbiev: “I sincerely congratulate Usik and all of Ukraine on a beautiful, well-deserved victory over Joshua”

Alexander Usyk returned the championship belts to Anthony Joshua after defeating him