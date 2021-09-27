there is a “jelly effect” when scrolling

IPad mini owners have discovered a “jelly effect” in the tablet display.

When scrolling text or pages in a browser, one side of the screen moves faster than the other.

The Verge journalist Dieter Bon demonstrated this problem in a slow motion video.

Here is is slow-mo video of scrolling on the iPad Min i slowed down EVEN MORE in a frame-by-frame step through. Notice how the right moves up faster than the left. In normal usage you barely see it, but every now and then it become noticeable. In landscape it goes away entirely pic.twitter.com/iq9LGJzsDI – Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 22, 2021

Here’s a slow-motion video of scrolling on an iPad Mini, which I slowed down even further when I played frame by frame. Note that the right side moves up faster than the left. It is barely noticeable in normal use, but it catches your eye from time to time. In landscape mode, this completely disappears.

Some iPad mini 6 owners wanted to return the tablet to the Apple Store. But when we came to the store, we saw a similar effect on all demo devices.

It is not yet known why the “jelly effect” appeared in the new iPad mini. This could be a bug in iOS that will be fixed with a firmware update. But one cannot exclude the option with a hardware problem, for example, a display controller that is configured incorrectly.

Apple did not comment on the iPad mini screen issue. [9to5Mac]

