Titov: We are glad that the Russian Grand Prix caused vivid emotions

Russian Grand Prix promoter Alexei Titov summed up the results of the last stage, thanking the fans who came to the stands of Sochi Autodrom.

Alexey Titov: “We always knew that Sochi did not have enough rain. The rain heightened interest in the qualifications and added zest at the end of the race. We congratulate the winners and prize-winners and can be glad that once again we have presented the Formula 1 fans with an amazing race.

I want to sincerely thank all the spectators who came to the stands. Despite the 50% occupancy limitation, the race and qualifying in the stands were all 50%, despite the bad weather. This means only one thing: the Russian Grand Prix and Formula 1 have a colossal number of fans. Motorsport and Formula 1 are flourishing and developing, the target audience is expanding, and we see vivid emotions from the fans in the stands.

On Sunday, the fans chanted: “Russia! Russia! Go Russia!”. I even for a moment lost the feeling that I was in a motorsport competition. I felt like I was at a football match, and it was an amazing feeling.

Once again, I want to say a huge thank you to all the fans. The race was arranged for you, for you we have been working for the last six months. We are very glad that the Russian Grand Prix caused such vivid emotions in everyone who was in the stands. “