“Together with the Ministry of Defense, we will develop a section of the Red Machine program. We will pay attention to the education of patriotism “, says Roman Rotenberg – Hockey

First Vice-President of the FHR, Head of Staff of the Russian national team Roman Rotenberg spoke about cooperation with the educational and methodological center for military-patriotic education “Avangard”.

“One of the goals of our cooperation is the physical development of children and youth, the promotion of a healthy lifestyle.

Obviously, hockey is a very powerful tool for popularizing sports. FHR draws thousands of boys into the hockey orbit, the opening of new ice rinks creates additional opportunities for practicing our favorite sport.

In the national training program for hockey players “Red Machine” one of the key sections is devoted to education. Including the patriotic one.

The “Red Machine” program contains innovative developments that will allow you to grow not just a high-class athlete. But also a harmoniously developed person, capable of any productive and creative work.

Those pupils of the “Red Machine” who do not become professional hockey players will have the potential to become citizens with a capital letter. They will be patriots, intellectuals, professionals, ready to make a huge contribution to the development of our fatherland.

In the near future, together with the Ministry of Defense, we will start developing a special section of the Red Machine program. There we will pay special attention to the recommendations and methods of fostering patriotism and citizenship.

FHR pays much attention to the patriotic education of hockey players who train in the system of national teams. This applies to all ages – from the main team to juniors and participants in the children’s programs of the “Red Car”.

I hope that our experience of working with the psychology of young athletes will be useful to the Avangard Center. And those techniques that have shown themselves well in practice can be applied in work with a wider range of children, adolescents and young people, ”said Rotenberg.