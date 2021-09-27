Tretiak promised “a lot of interesting things” in the news about the national team coach at the Olympic Games :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

According to the head of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation, the contract with Oleg Znark has not yet been signed, and the FHR will soon make an announcement

Read us on News News

Photo: AGN “Moscow”



President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) Vladislav Tretyak said that the contract with Oleg Znark has not yet been signed.

“We have not announced anything yet. The contract with Znark has not been signed yet. Soon we will make an announcement, there will be many interesting things, ”Tretyak told reporters.

On September 24, Tretyak told TASS and RIA Novosti that Znarok headed the Russian national hockey team. Under the leadership of Znark, the Russian team is to perform at the Beijing Olympics. It was reported that the coaching staff will include Alexey Zhamnov and Sergey Zubov.

Why the hockey team changed its coach four months before the Olympics



Later, the aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Igor Levitin, said that Znarok had not yet been approved as the head coach of the Russian national team. “The decision has not been made yet. And the question of the head coach of the national team is under discussion. The decision will be made by the Russian Ice Hockey Federation. It will be approved by the supreme body of the federation – the board of the FHR, ”he told Match TV.

The head coach of the Russian national team is still Valery Bragin.

Znarok already worked as the head of the national team from 2014 to 2018. Under his management, the team won the World Championship (2014), and also became the silver (2015) and bronze (2016, 2017) medalists of the tournament. In addition, the team won the 2018 Olympics for the first time in modern history, but no NHL players played in Pyeongchang.

The Beijing Olympics will take place from 4 to 20 February 2022. In early September, it became known that NHL players will take part in the Olympic tournament.