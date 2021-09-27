Tretiak: the contract with Znark has not been signed yet. You will see everything soon, there will be many interesting things

FHR President Vladislav Tretyak commented on the information about the appointment of Oleg Znarka as the head coach of the Russian national hockey team.

“We haven’t announced it to anyone yet. Today we had an expert council, there were a lot of opinions. The contract has not yet been signed with Znark. Therefore, we have gathered experts, after a while information will be released on the site, and you will see all this, there will be a lot of interesting things for you, ”Tretyak told reporters.

We will remind, earlier Tretyak said that Znarok will lead the Russian national team at the Olympic Games 2022, which will be held from 4 to 20 February in Beijing (China).

However, the official appointment has not yet been announced. Note that if Znarka is appointed, Valery Bragin, who previously worked as the head coach of the national team, will be his consultant.

Under the leadership of Znark, the Russian national team won gold medals at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. Recall that at the preliminary stage, which will be held from February 9 to 13, the Russian national team will play with the teams of Switzerland, Denmark and the Czech Republic.