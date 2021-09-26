Tursynbayeva apologized for her mother’s words about playing for Kazakhstan

Silver medalist of the World Figure Skating Championship Elizabeth Tursynbaeva in Stories Instagram apologized to the fans for her mother’s words about playing for Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Padishakhan Sultanalieva said that she regrets the decision taken with her daughter to represent Kazakhstan at international competitions.

– I have said this more than once, but I want to say again that I am infinitely grateful to the National Olympic Committee, the leadership of the Kyzylorda region, the Ministry of Sports and Culture for their support throughout my career. I am doing well and it was a great honor for me to represent Kazakhstan on the world stage.

I apologize for the words of my mother if they hurt someone badly. Unfortunately, we are now separately, she is in Moscow, and I am in Kazakhstan. I didn’t control the whole situation. It happens. I love her anyway, no matter what.

She is now, perhaps, worried that she said too much. She is a very open person, she says what she thinks, what she feels. We do not all think and feel the same way, we are separate individuals. We think differently. Everyone has the right to express their opinion. If you have not been in someone’s shoes, you do not know what is happening inside, then you should not condemn. Parents always root for their child with all their hearts, especially mothers.

Please do not write me all this negative on your page. You, most likely, have enough of your own problems with care. Don’t waste your precious time writing these comments, Tursynbaeva wrote.

Photo: © Instagram Elizabeth Tursynbaeva

Recall that 21-year-old Tursynbaeva announced her retirement on September 23. The representative of Kazakhstan is the silver medalist of the 2019 World Championship and the bronze medalist of the Youth Olympic Games in 2016.

Read also: