Two Zenit matches: the referees are the same, the decisions are different. Why was not a penalty awarded after the fall of Malcolm and the goal of “Wings” was counted?

In the Saturday game of the 9th round of the Tinkoff Russian Championship, disputes arose not only over the fall of Artem Dziuba. On the 14th minute, the referee did not record a violation of the rules in the penalty area of ​​the Samarans, after which their scoring attack began.

Vitaly Meshkov and Sergey Karasev in this championship together judged two games with the participation of Zenit players: Lokomotiv – Zenit (1: 1) and Zenit – Wings of the Soviets (2: 1). In the first match Meshkov was a video referee, and Karasev was a referee, and in St. Petersburg they switched places. It is curious that the change of seats entailed different decisions in the same type of episodes. Let’s dwell on them in more detail.

Lokomotiv – Zenit, fall of Zhemaletdinov

In the 87th minute of the match of the 4th round Lokomotiv – Zenit, referee Karasev, who was in a good position, did not punish Alexander Erokhin with an 11-meter kick. The Zenit player stopped Rifat Zhemaletdinov in his penalty area in violation of the rules – he put a “barrier” on him with his right foot.

The judge needed the help of video assistants and Alexey Lunev. Only after that, he himself also watched the reruns of the episode and quickly corrected his mistake.

Lokomotiv – Zenit: Zhemaletdinov’s fall.

“Zenith” – “Wings of the Soviets”, the fall of Malcolm

On the 14th minute of the match of the 9th round “Zenit” – “Wings of the Soviets” referee Meshkov, who was in a good position, did not punish Nikita Chernov with an 11-meter kick. Samarets in his penalty area in violation of the rules stopped Malcolm – put a “barrier” on him with his right foot.

Zenith – Wings of the Soviets: the fall of Malcolm.

The referee showed with a gesture that the game can continue. The guests began to attack, which ended with a goal by Anton Zinkovsky. VAR Karasev did not interfere with Meshkov’s actions.

Differences

In general, the moments are very similar. But the decisions of the same judges are different. Why?