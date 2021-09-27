UEFA drops claims against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus in Super League case

UEFA has dropped claims against Real Madrid, Catalan Barcelona and Juventus Turin in the European Super League case, journalist Tanquerdi Palmeri informs in “Twitter“.

According to the source, UEFA has lifted any sanctions against the last three Super League host clubs. The proceedings in this case were declared invalid. Also canceled penalties for the remaining nine teams that were ready to take part in the Super League.

Let us remind you that the project of the European Superleague meant the creation of one league, in which 20 European clubs would participate. Initially, participation in the Super League was confirmed by such top clubs as Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Liverpool, Manchester City , Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur. Later, most of the teams left the project, and only Real, Barcelona and Juventus have remained in the tournament to this day.