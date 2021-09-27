Ural beat Arsenal and won the first victory in the Russian Championship – 09/27/2021

Football, Premier League, Round 909/27/2021, 17:00 (Moscow time UTC + 3)Yekaterinburg Arena, 751 spectators
Head coaches
|Igor Shalimov
|Miodrag Bozovic
|Eric Bikfalvy(Branko Jovicic)
|5′
|Andrey Egorychev(Ramazan Gadzhimuradov)
|32 ′
Team lineups
|1
|Ilya Pomazun
|
90 + 3 ′
|1
|Anton Kochenkov
|25
|Ivan Kuzmichev
|
65 ′
|6
|Igor Smolnikov
|93
|Alexey Gerasimov
|
45 + 1 ′
|60
|Maxim Belyaev
|
90 + 4 ′
|95
|Arsen Adamov
|99
|Ivan Novoseltsev
|5
|Andrey Egorychev
|twenty
|Goran Chaushic
|15
|Denis Kulakov
|70
|Georgy Kostadinov
|24
|Kirill Kolesnichenko
|
90 + 1 ′
|82
|Daniil Khlusevich
|ten
|Eric Bikfalvy
|7
|Evgeny Markov
|
19′
|eleven
|Ramazan Gadzhimuradov
|
63 ′
|25
|Danil Stepanov
|
60 ′
|21
|Vyacheslav Podberezkin
|16
|Axel Bjornström
|
75 ′
|eighteen
|Branko Jovicic
|
87 ′
|eight
|Kirill Panchenko
|
46 ′
|34
|Luka Gagnidze
|22
|Zuriko Davitashvili
|19
|Daniel Mishkich
|
68 ′
|ten
|Evans Kangwa
|
69 ′
|6
|Rafal Augustynyak
|44
|Kings Kangwa
|4
|Yellow cards
|3
|0
|Red cards
|0
|0
|Goal moments
|0
|12
|Strikes (total)
|7
|6
|Shots on target
|2
|0
|Rods, crossbars
|0
|6
|Corner
|7
|19
|Fouls
|13
|4
|Offsides
|0
Referee team
|Main judge
|Alexey Matyunin(Russia Moscow)
|Side judge
|Dmitry Mosyakin(Russia Moscow)
|Side judge
|Dmitry Cheltsov(Russia Moscow)
|VAR
|Ivan Sidenkov(Russia, St.Peterburg)
|Assistant VAR
|Nikolay Eremin(Russia Moscow)