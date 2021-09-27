Valtteri Bottas: The rain saved my race

Valtteri Bottas believes that only rain helped him recoup …

Q: You have achieved a good result after starting from 16th place, but probably puzzled by the difficulties with overtaking?

Valtteri Bottas: Recovering positions turned out to be much more difficult than I expected. There was understeer in the last two sectors, and I could not overtake when I got close to attack distance. Apparently, the rest did not have such problems. The rain saved my race – at least I earned a few points.

At the end of the race, we made the right decision – we made a pit stop early. I wanted to enter the pits even earlier, but the team was not ready to service my car. If everything worked out, I could even go up to the podium! But I was still one of the first to have a pit stop, and it was the right decision.

Q: Is the handling problem one of the reasons why Max got ahead of you so easily?

Valtteri Bottas: Apparently, it was easier for him to recoup, but I had no chance. We need to find out why such problems have arisen.

Q: Was it much easier at Monza?

Valtteri Bottas: Yes, it was much easier to win back positions there.

Q: How did you react to the team’s decision to replace your power plant before the race?

Valtteri Bottas: We had to do it.

Question: Why?

Valtteri Bottas: There were some problems.

Q: So it wasn’t Mercedes’ answer to Max’s fine?

Valtteri Bottas: No, we had to make such a decision – I risked not reaching the finish line. Several problems occurred, together they became a serious problem.

Q: Can you still use the engine that you had in Monza?

Valtteri Bottas: No.

Question: How many engines do you have left?

Valtteri Bottas: The one that I used in Sochi, and another one, but it’s very old.

Q: You said that at the end of the race the mechanics were not ready to service your car. Did you have a long conversation with the team?

Valtteri Bottas: At the exit of turn 15, I said on the radio that I would like to change tires and asked if I could enter the pits. But I was asked to stay on the track – in my opinion, the team did not have time to prepare.

Question: What if they were ready and everything worked out?

Valtteri Bottas: I could go up to the podium. However, it could have been worse.