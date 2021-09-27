Valve may stop Steam users from downloading older versions of games

The latest Steam update, which is now in beta in Settings, made an unexpected change. Now games will have an additional way to check some values ​​on the user side. This can lead to the fact that on Steam it will not be possible to download old versions of games.

VG247 reported that app IDs and names will be checked against the latest version. If at least one of the five new items is different, the download may be prohibited.

The creator of the SteamDB service Pavel Djundik noted that this update will make life harder for modders, speedrunners and users who would like to return to previous versions of games. It is not yet known for sure whether the new rules will apply to all projects or whether developers will have the opportunity to block downloads at their discretion. Dundik also addedthat due to the innovation, SteamDB will not be able to freely view information about files and will not be able to track upcoming updates.

So far, Valve has not commented on the tested update in any way.