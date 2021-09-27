Victories of Dynamo, Barça and Arsenal, Krasnodar against Bezborodov, Hamilton – the first in Sochi, Russia was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup, Europe took the Laver Cup and other news – Football

1. Dynamo beat Rubin (2: 0) and is second in the RPL. Muscovites have 3 victories in a row with a total score of 9: 0. “Akhmat” won Rostov (2: 1) away thanks to goals from Lystsov and Konovalov. At “Rostov” 5 losses and one victory in 9 RPL matches.

Krasnodar defeated Sochi (3: 0), finishing with nine after the red Spayich and Chernikov. Viktor Goncharenko’s team 4 wins and a draw in the last 5 matches, the total score is 10: 1.

2. Mercedes pilot Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix-2021, Verstappen – 2nd, Sainz – 3rd, Mazepin – 18th. Thus, Hamilton is the first in history won 100 victories in Formula 1. He in the lead in the individual competition, and “Mercedes” – in the Constructors’ Cup.

3. Arsenal won Tottenham in the North London derby (3-1), scoring 3 goals by 34 minutes. Thus, the team of Mikel Artata won 3 Premier League matches in a row after 3 defeats at the start of the season. Tottenham, on the other hand, have 3 defeats in a row after 3 wins at the start, and even Conceded 9 goals in 3 games. Harry Kane is still can’t score this season’s Premier League.

4. “Napoli” continue the victorious march in Serie A: the team of Luciano Spalletti with a total score of 16: 2 won all 6 matches at the start of the season and leads the table. Juventus beat Sampdoria (3: 2). Massimiliano Allegri have won 3 wins in their last 4 matches. In the Roman derby “Lazio” was stronger Roma and Jose Mourinho outraged work of judges and VAR.

5. Barcelona defeated Levante (3: 0), interrupting a series of 3 matches without a win. Luc de Jong’s 1st goal for the Catalans, Ansu Fati returned from injury after 323 days and also scored…

6. KHL. Neftekhimik beat Admiral, Ak Bars won “Spartacus”. Kazan won 5th match in a row…

7. Summer biathlon. Russian championship. Mironova, Derbusheva, Kazakevich and Shevchenko, representing the Sverdlovsk region, won the relay, Reztsova’s team – 2nd, Burtasova – 3rd. In men the first was the team of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug consisting of Suchilov, Filimonov, Ivanov and Pashchenko, the team of Latypov and Babikov – the 2nd.

eight. Died ex-player of Zenit and the national team of Belarus Sergei Gerasimets. He was 55 years old.

9. NHL. In exhibition matches “Washington” lost Boston in the shootout, the Rangers were weaker than the Islanders (0: 4), Seattle beat Vancouver in the first game in their history (5: 3).

10.In the 2021 Laver Tennis Cup, the European team beat national team of the World. All four tournaments were won by Europeans. This year Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrei Rublev, Matteo Berrettini and Kasper Ruud played for Europe. The world was represented by Denis Shapovalov, Diego Schwartzman, Felix Auger-Alyassim, Reilly Opelka, John Isner and Nick Kyrios.

11. Russian national team on penalties lost to Argentina team in the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup.

12. Washington forward Alexander Ovechkin took 8th place in the top 75 best players in NHL history, Malkin – 56th, McDavid – 67th according to The Hockey News.

13. Former Man City and Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri finished his career at 34 years old.

14. Premier League will discuss with Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku fighting racism. The Belgian doubts the effectiveness of kneeling.

15. Antonio Rüdiger don’t mind to go at Real Madrid, the defender does not intend to renew his contract with Chelsea. By the way, the president of Real Madrid Florentino Perez after the match with Villarreal told the fanthat Madrid will sign Mbappe next year.

Quotes of the day.

The general director of Krasnodar Khashig called Sochi a team from St. Petersburg and criticized the refereeing: “Bezborodov put pressure on the VAR with the authority of the young judge. Such referees should not be in the RPL“

Daniil Gleichengauz: “We take out Kostornaya, and she loves to drag herself back… This is how we work “

Dziuba on Usyk’s victory over Joshua: “Orthodox guy, our… Genius, one wicket “

Former referee Nikolaev about a foul on Dziuba: “Not the touch from which they fall so much. Lightweight penalty“

“He doesn’t give up to me like that”… Mbappe complained about Neymar after his assist to Draxler

Deputy Svishchev: “Usik’s victory has once again proved that there is absolutely no anti-Ukrainian propaganda in Russia“