Video card Radeon RX 6600 appeared in the assortment of the European store for 590 euros

AMD will unveil a new graphics card next month – the Radeon RX 6600. Sapphire is preparing to release a compact graphics card, the Radeon RX 6600 Pulse (Model: 11310-01-20G). One of the Portuguese computer hardware retailers has already added this graphics accelerator to its database.

Apparently, the new product will become the most compact graphics card based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture. It is even smaller than the Radeon RX 6600 XT Pulse from the same manufacturer.

Curiously, the Portuguese store PCDIGA also indicated the expected price of the new graphics accelerator, which is almost 590 euros. In addition, he indicated that the delivery of new items is expected on September 28. However, according to an earlier leak, in fact, the Radeon RX 6600 graphics cards will not go on sale until October 13th.

Below you can see how much shorter the Radeon RX 6600 Pulse is than the Radeon RX 6600 XT Pulse.

The new card is based on a non-reference printed circuit board equipped with one 8-pin auxiliary power connector. The retailer did not indicate any technical specifications for the product, but confirmed that the accelerator has 8 GB of GDDR6 video memory. Earlier leaks revealed that the Radeon RX 6600 is based on a Navi 23 XL GPU with 28 compute units that use 1,792 stream processors.