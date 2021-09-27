“We work a lot on choreographic material. Ballerinas and dancers from the best St. Petersburg theaters come to our trainings “, reports Alexandra Boykova – Figure skating

European Figure Skating Champions Alexandra Boykova and Dmitry Kozlovsky spoke about the work on the programs for the new season.

– New programs were delivered very quickly.

Kozlovsky: It only seems from the outside that everything was quick and easy. We have been working on the short program for a very long time.

Yes, we started to stage the free program last summer, but due to the specifics of the coronavirus season, we decided to leave the old one about James Bond and his girlfriend for performances at competitions.

There was some kind of framework for the current free program, but we continue to improve the production even during the season.

– Is the short program to the music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky to the music to Swan Lake a prelude to his First Concert, which has now replaced the national anthem for the Russian Olympians?

Boykova: We don’t think about it. We have always liked the classics, but in the Olympic season this is a win-win option. Tchaikovsky’s music suits us very well.

– The melody “Malaguenha” is selected for the free program. Have you ever been to Malaga, where she was born, to feel the spirit of Andalusia?

Kozlovsky: I have never been to Spain yet.

Boykova: And I, unfortunately, too. We felt the spirit of Andalusia when we watched Javier Fernandez’s program. We will try to convey it in our program as well.

Kozlovsky: Alexandra and I absorbed information from various sources. We watched videos of Spanish dances and so on. We needed to feel these images. Permeate them.

Boykova: We are working on choreographic material a lot. Ballerinas and dancers from the best St. Petersburg theaters come to our trainings.

– Have you looked at many versions of Swan Lake?

Boykova: There are no problems with this in St. Petersburg, where excellent ballet companies work. And we work a lot on the embodiment of classical images with the help of masters from the Mariinsky and Mikhailovsky theaters.