What a 19th century castle looks like, where Messi plans to move

The Argentine striker PSG can afford luxury housing, such as a real castle. We are talking about where Leo can move in Paris.

According to RMC Sport, Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella is actively searching for real estate in the center of Paris. And, it seems, she found a home to her liking – a castle in Le Vezines for 48 million euros.

This building was built in 1899 and is located just ten minutes from the PSG base. The castle, referred to by the Parisians as the “Pink Palace”, is known primarily for the fact that the former French President Charles de Gaulle lived there for some time.

This castle has 30 rooms, indoor pools, a gym, tennis and squash courts, and a three-room home theater.

The living area of ​​this castle is approximately two thousand square meters. This is what this palace looks like.

Now Messi and his family live in the elite Royal Monceau hotel in the center of the French capital. According to RMC Sport journalists, Messi is uncomfortable living in a hotel, and he wants to move to his own house as soon as possible.

To search for real estate, Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo attracted two of the best realtors in Paris: Daniel Faeo and the Hausmann Prestige agency. During her stay in Paris, Antonella examined at least eight houses, but has not yet decided on the choice.

Despite the fact that Messi can afford to buy almost any home, housing in Paris is one of the most expensive in Europe, so the decision to buy a castle is not just a momentary whim, but a long-term investment. Such houses will definitely not become cheaper over time, and whether Messi will stay in Paris for a long time is still a big question.