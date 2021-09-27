What is happening in the KHL, why Skabelka was fired, Znarok became the head coach of the Russian national team

In the traditional rubric, we summarize the results of the fourth week of the KHL Championship.

The arrival of Znarka is a success for the Russian national team and a headache for the FHR

But the main event of the past seven days in Russian hockey did not happen in our league – Oleg Znarok returned to managing the national team. On the one hand, this is a real “bomb”. On the other hand, at the very beginning of September we warned about the return of the triumphant Pyeongchang. After the NHL’s decision to let its players go to Beijing, this was logical and almost the only correct step on the part of FHR.





However, there are still many questions around the return of Oleg Valerievich. Everyone congratulates Znarka, but not a word about the changes on the official website of the FHR, and he is still listed as the head coach of the national team Valery Bragin… Although, as they try to assure us, the president of the organization told journalists somewhere about the appointment of Znark. Vladislav Tretyak… But to get some additional comment neither from him nor from Roman Rotenberg unrealistic.

Everyone already understands that Znarok will be in charge of the national team in Beijing, and in the FHR they pretend that they do not know what they are talking about. Surely this behavior of officials was caused by the sudden return of Znark, and everything indicates that this decision was not made by the federation, but at a much higher level. As in due time Zinetulu Bilyaletdinova a call from the Kremlin was pulled out of Ak Bars and put in the national team with an eye on Sochi-2014, so, apparently, even now neither Znark nor anyone else had the opportunity to oppose the return of the Olympic champion to the national team. Although Oleg Valerievich has enough personal conflicts (more precisely, disagreements) with different people, and it is not entirely believed that all of them will be hushed up solely in the interests of Russia.





Well, I don’t believe that the ambitious and domineering Roman Rotenberg just agreed to work with Znark again. With a person who has his own opinion on any issue, great charisma and authority, and who cannot be driven into the shadow of the head of staff. I don’t believe that the federation suddenly came to the conclusion on their own that at the Olympics with the participation of all the strongest we need, oddly enough, the strongest coaching staff, and therefore they sent all their previous strategies and plans to hell. Here, obviously, our hockey officials were helped to think of this.

Sooner or later, Znarka will be officially announced, and the FHR must analyze how not to get into such delicate and unpleasant situations anymore. And in fact, everything is very easy. It’s just that a coach should be appointed to the Russian national team just before a major tournament, and this should be the strongest coach at the moment. They use this model for the Canadian national team, and the “maple leaves” have a result: two gold medals from the last Olympics with the participation of NHL players, regular finals and victories at the world championships. Russia, on the other hand, has some kind of long-term contracts with coaches, the base clubs of the national team, a powerful ideological pumping, but, as you know, there is no result.

And now just (probably with the help of a hint) the FHR did what they usually do in Canada. Namely, they formed a strong coaching staff shortly before the start of a major tournament, despite the club registration of mentors. Znarok is a specialist freed now, Sergey Zubov works in Riga “Dynamo”, Zhamnov works in the “Spartak” system. Beauty, that would continue to be observed when making decisions concerning the Russian national team, such timeliness and broad outlook were observed! Then the FHR would no longer have to find itself in an unenviable position when it is required to admit that the strategy adopted for several years has suddenly diverged from common sense.





Skabelka again failed to cope with the top club. But it will still be in great demand.

Andrey Skabelku after all, he was fired from Lokomotiv, not forgiving him 6 defeats in 9 matches. However, it was unlikely that it was only a result. Still, they saw the weak-willed, ragged play of the team, everyone saw that Andrei Vladimirovich was unable to change anything, and the hockey players did not listen to him. The most expensive player of the squad carries panties on the ice Shalunov, only occasionally turns on Boucher, lazy Korshkov, other local pupils openly fail.

I don’t know how it happened that after an almost perfect season at Lokomotiv for Skabelka for the second year everything went awry. But I can understand this quick dismissal: there was a feeling that Andrei Vladimirovich himself was confused and did not understand what was happening. In such a situation, the mentor must be changed so as not to lose the season, moreover, there was a free one on the market Igor Nikitin… And this is the person who will bring discipline and order to Lokomotiv, which will make millionaires work hard, listen to the coach and work systematically.

As for Skabelka, the Belarusian specialist once again had problems with a more or less stellar team, and work under pressure (and after a hard start in Yaroslavl there was pressure, there is no doubt) is not Andrei Vladimirovich’s strong point. You can remember how he “floated” to “Siberia” in the third year of work, when the same Shalunov and Shumakov began to consider themselves stars and prepare to leave for CSKA, which is why they completely gave up playing. You can also remember how Skabelka was “leaked” by the Avangard hockey players.





In Lokomotiv, everything went smoothly for Skabelka in the first year, and it seemed that he had grown as a coach, worked on his weaknesses. Andrei Vladimirovich himself said that he had changed. But now it is clear – nothing of the kind. All the same problems, all the same Skabelka. It is unlikely that in the near future he will be called back to work in a top club, while the Belarusian is still almost an ideal candidate for mid-level teams. And how can you not remember about the torment of “Siberia” with Martemyanovand in Barys, where Skabelka showed his maximum not long ago, not everything is going well with Yuri Mikhailis. But there is also Torpedo, Severstal, Vityaz … In a word, Skabelka should not be left without offers during this season.

In Ak Bars, the leaders of the last playoffs faded. Everything changed when they played in the same link again

At the end of the last playoffs, Ak Bars was dragged by a link of young and hot guys – Dmitry Voronkov, Ilya Safonov and Artyom Galimov burned the ice, pleased with dedication and almost pulled “Ak Bars” into the final of the Gagarin Cup, becoming the leading striking force of Kazan in the series with “Avangard”.





It seemed that further work under the leadership of Kvartalnov would very quickly lead these guys to the permanent leaders of the club, and already at the beginning of this season they should have expected a mature, powerful and productive game. It could be assumed that while the seriously renewed composition of Ak Bars will grind and play, it is Voronkov and Co. who will earn victories and points for the Kazan citizens.

But it didn’t go like that at all. Voronkov, Galimov and Safonov, divorced by different combinations, at the start of the regular season for some reason were lost in the same way as the rest of the forwards suffering from low performance “Ak Bars”. Voronkov, for example, had no goals and only three assists in 11 matches, while Safonov and Galimov scored their first goals of the season only in yesterday’s match against Spartak. Moreover, Artyom was lucky with a wild ricochet, and Ilya was lucky with a laser hit after an individual passage.

But it should be noted that the match with Spartak (more precisely, the first period of the game) was the first segment of the season in which Kvartalnov united all three forwards into one link – like in the last playoffs. And immediately goals came to them (albeit not without luck), and the whole trio took part in Safonov’s puck: Voronkov blocked the throw in his zone, Galimov threw Ilya into the breakthrough, Safonov finished.

So maybe Voronkov, Safonov and Galimov need to play together for further progress? Maybe they, like those rods from the parable, are strong only in unity? Probably, Dmitry Kvartalnov, who can hardly be satisfied with the very heavy attack of “Ak Bars”, will reflect on this issue.