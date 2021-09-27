What makes Apple Watch Series 7 different from Apple Watch 6

The most mysterious novelty of the first fall presentation of Apple was the updated watch Apple Watch 7…

In addition to the fact of the presentation of a new generation device and its some distinctive features, they said practically nothing about the Apple Watch 7. The exact specifications of the device are still not on the official Apple website, the date of the start of sales and prices in Russia are unknown.

We have collected all the available information to compare the watch with the previous generation Apple Watch 6.

1. Appearance

◉ The main difference between the new watch is enlarged display… At the same time, the dimensions of the gadget have practically not changed, but the frames around the matrix have become even thinner.

The exact dimensions of the new display are not yet available, but, according to the developers, its area will be 20% larger than that of the Apple Watch 6 and as much as 50% more than that of the Apple Watch 3.

This innovation allows you to display more text on the watch screen, and the interface elements will look larger. Here, the developers cheated a little, because the new watch uses a reduced line spacing. With the same success it was possible to increase the amount of text on the screen of all watches of previous generations.

◉ Seriously changed safety glass… It 50% thicke in the central part of the screen, and the form itself is different from its predecessors. This makes the Apple Watch 7 the most durable apple watch ever.

◉ Another screen indicator that has changed is brightness in Always On mode… Now the clock with a static picture will work 70% brighter… The brightness has not changed during normal operation.

2. Iron and performance

The main disappointment during the presentation of the updated Apple watch was the avaricious story about the power of the new gadget. Cupertinos resort to such a trick to hide the modest increase in the power of the gadget, or even in the absence of such.

◉ Later, enthusiasts confirmed their fears, the seventh generation watch will receive last year’s processor… This information was found in the code of the new watchOS.

Most likely, the refusal of the new chip is caused by a shortage of components and the inability to make updated hardware for a non-top-priority Apple gadget.

The power of last year’s chip is already enough headlong, so you shouldn’t worry about the performance of the new product. The only upsetting thing is that the 2021 watch will age at the same time as the 2020 Apple Watch.

3. Other features

◉ For the first time, an Apple watch has received protection not only from moisture penetration into the case, but also from the ingress of small particles… The gadget meets the standard IP6x, which guarantees complete protection of the shell from dust ingress.

◉ There will be five available colors in the watch line:

▣ dark night – a shade of gray that will look different depending on the lighting;

▣ shining star – a kind of mixture of white and gold colors;

▣ blue – universal color for blue iPhone 13 and blue iPhone 13 Pro;

▣ Red – typical Product RED;

▣ green – an interesting color that is a year late and will suit the iPhone 12 Pro.

◉ Apple Watch 7 will be bundled with new charger… The charging cable is a meter long, and the connector instead of USB-A was replaced with Type-C… There is no power adapter included. The new cable after the start of sales of the Apple Watch 7 will be completed with the officially sold Apple Watch 3 and SE.

◉ Decreased gadget charging time… Now in 45 minutes it will be possible to replenish the battery level from 0 to 80%… It is approximately 33% fasterthan the Apple Watch 6. The charging time of your old watch with a new charger will not change.

Now you can quickly charge your sleep tracking watch. Eight minutes on a charge is enough for tracking in night mode for about 8-10 hours.

◉ Of the software innovations, it is worth noting new training regime for cyclists… Apple Watch 7 will be able to independently recognize this type of activity, and in the event of a fall, it will automatically send an SOS message.

◉ Enlarged display allowed to add to watchOS full virtual keyboard to enter text. There is even support for swipe input, but not for Russian (as in iOS).

◉ Along with the new watches, according to tradition, they presented and updated line of straps… This year, users will receive as much 43 new models in different collections. Fortunately, they are all compatible with previous generations of watches.

All differences are brief

As you already understood, the update turned out to be quite minor. The gadget has not received a new processor, which means that performance and autonomy will remain the same.

▶ The main difference can be safely called 20% larger display and 40% smaller frames around the screen.

▶ The brightness of the always-on screen has increased by 70%…

▶ The housing is now additionally protected against dust as standard IP6x…

▶ The charging speed of the gadget has decreased by 33%…

There is no official start date for sales yet. It is known that the watch will appear later this fall. Prices for watches in America will be as follows:

▣ Apple Watch 3 – $ 199;

▣ Apple Watch SE – $ 279;

▣ Apple Watch 7 – $ 399…

Other watch models after the start of sales of the Apple Watch 7 will not be sold on the official Apple website. As always, only aluminum versions of Apple Watch 7 will be available in Russia. We cannot legally buy any steel or titanium modifications and watches with built-in eSIM.

To this topic: ◈ What is the difference between iPad 2021 and iPad 2020

◈ What is the difference between iPad mini 2021 and iPad mini 2019

◈ What is the difference between iPhone 13 and iPhone 12

◈ What is the difference between iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro

◈ What is the difference between iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

► How to get real money back, not cashback for mobile communications

🤓 Do you want more? Subscribe to our Telegram.

… and don’t forget to read our Facebook and Twitter

🍒

To bookmarks To bookmarks

iPhones.ru Until now, not everything is known about the watch.





Artyom Surovtsev @artyomsurovtsev I love technology and everything connected with it. I believe that the greatest discoveries of mankind are yet to come!