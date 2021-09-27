What Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and other film stars of the 90s look like now (photos)

What Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and others look like now

Many of us peeped to the holes of such romantic films of the 90s as “Pretty Woman”, “Bridges of Madison County”, “City of Angels”, “You’ve Got Mail” and many others.

And most likely, you would be curious to know how the most beautiful actresses of that time have changed over these 30 years. OBOZREVATEL decided to recall what the stars of the cult films of the 90s looked like and what they are today.

1. Julia Roberts, 53

Everyone knew about Julia Roberts after the release of the film Pretty Woman in 1990. Since that year, almost all the films in which she played were successful and collected a large box office: “Die Young” (1991), “I Love Trouble” (1994), “Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997), “Runaway Bride” ( 1998). When she did not even dream that she would become one of the most popular actresses in America, and now she has a multimillion audience of fans and a fortune of more than one hundred million dollars in the bank.

2.Meryl Streep, 71

Meryl Streep is rightfully recognized as one of the greatest living actresses. She was nominated for an Oscar 21 times and the actress won a gold statuette three times. The most touching romantic films of the 90s with her participation: “Postcards from the Edge of the Abyss” (1990) and “Bridges of Madison County” (1999).

3. Kim Basinger, 67

Young Miss Georgia and top model Kim Basinger also has several gold statuettes, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe. The actress gained her fame after filming the films: “Nine and a half weeks” (1986), “Blind Date” (1987), “Batman” (1989) and “The Marriage Habit” (1991).

4. Michelle Pfeiffer, 62

Golden Globe winner Michelle Pfeiffer used to be one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood. She was remembered most of all for the films The Eastwick Witches (1987), Dangerous Liaisons (1989), The Age of Innocence (1993), Close to the Heart (1996) and others.

5. Winona Ryder, 49

It is impossible to imagine those who in the late 80s and early 90s did not want to be like her. Winona’s style has been copied by everyone since her debut in the films “Lucas”, “Edward Scissorhands” and “Beetlejuice” by Tim Burton. After these films, Ryder starred in several dozen more films. Among them are “Dracula” (1992), “Little Women” (1994) and others.

6. Goldie Hawn, 75

Goldie Hawn has become famous as one of the brightest comedic actresses in Hollywood. She began to gain popularity after 1987, when she played in the famous comedy melodrama “Overboard” with her beloved Kurt Russell. After the success in this film, Goldie also appeared in the films “Death Becomes Her” (1992), “The First Wives Club” (1996) and others.

7. Meg Ryan, 59

The blue-eyed and blonde actress Meg Ryan was remembered by audiences for numerous roles in such romantic films of the 90s as “How Harry Met Sally” (1989), “Sleepless in Seattle” (1994), “When a Man Loves a Woman” (1994), “You’ve got a letter” (1998) and “City of Angels” (1998).

