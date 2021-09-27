Which iPhone model Russians choose in 2021

For the first half of 2021, sales of various iPhone models on Ozon grew 5.6 times. The black iPhone 11 with 128 GB of storage is in the highest demand. In less than nine months of 2021, sales of the iPhone 11 lineup on Ozon were almost 6 times higher than sales of the iPhone 12.

Analysts explain this by the fact that the eleventh line turned out to be extremely attractive in terms of consumer qualities and technically balanced, so the demand for this series is not decreasing, although this generation has been on sale for two years. The smartphone still successfully copes with the daily tasks of users at a fairly comfortable price that has dropped over time.

The most popular model among the twelfth generation of smartphones from Apple is the flagship iPhone 12 Pro in blue with a storage capacity of 128 GB. The base iPhone SE 2020 also entered the top 10 popular models on Ozon in 2021.

Recall that on September 14, Apple held its traditional annual presentation of new devices. New additions include the iPhone 13 lineup with extended battery life and impressive camera upgrades. All the details are in our review.