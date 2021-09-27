Why the police detained Shinnik fans in Vladimir, an eyewitness account

Matches in FNL-2 (ex PFL) rarely end in scandals. But the game of Vladimir “Torpedo” with “Shinnik” is an exception. The match itself ended with the victory of the Yaroslavl team – the guests won 2: 0. The scandal occurred due to the fact that the fans from Yaroslavl were not only not allowed into the stadium, but also detained (and some were arrested) by the police.





Problems with the fans arose even before the match: the Torpedo security officer at the pre-match meeting said that no one would let the guests’ fans into the stands. On the eve of the match, according to the general director of Shinnik Sergei Kulakov, he once again noted that there would be no fans from Yaroslavl at the match due to the decision of Rospotrebnadzor. In response, “Shinnik” made a request to the organization, but there was no decision to ban, according to Kulakov. Then the directors of the clubs agreed on the admission of fans – it seemed that the problem was solved.

But on the day of the game, Shinnik’s fans did not get to the sector, and several videos appeared on social networks of fans being detained right at the entrance to the stands:

Later, in the same social networks, the detention of people was associated with the rally of fans from Yaroslavl – a group of fans walked through the city center, while several people came out onto the roadway.

Photo: Still from video

We talked with a participant in these events – Ivan (a Torpedo fan), who told the details of what happened:

“It all started before the match: guys from Yaroslavl called us, they said that 100-150 people would come. At the same time, Torpedo did not want to let them into the guest sector, they referred to a non-existent Rospotrebnadzor resolution. Then we convinced the club that it would be better if the guests were in a separate sector than in the central one – and then the director of the club conceded.

– That is, the whole problem is in the exit of several people on the roadway?

– Most likely, they found fault with this. We warned the guys from Yaroslavl that the police are tough, but the guys chose their own path. Yes, they walked along the road, probably 200 meters, and then part of them turned onto the sidewalk. At the same time, the police did nothing, but simply filmed everything on camera.

– What did the stadium have?

– Everyone was simply told: go through the inspection, and then – to the sector. But near the sector, everyone was cordoned off, I managed to slip through, and the rest began to be received. The kneading began, the guys stood up tightly, but they began to be pulled out and put in the paddy wagons.

– At the same time, the Torpedo coach said that the matter was in the “march with flares” near the Golden Gate.

– There were no flares, no one desecrated the gate. The guys just walked down the street, and some of them came out onto the road.





– And did you detain all the fans?

– At first they rowed everyone in a row, but then the locals were released. They took everyone harshly: both minors and girls. Even Torpedo fans, including ordinary people from Kuzm, were caught.

– There were shots of how people were kept in cages in the open air.

– Our ITTs are not designed for a large number of people. Everyone, like in Belarus, was herded into an open-air cage. Our police still live in the 90s – they are not used to such a number of guests. Some guys spent the whole night in these cages in the open air, and now another 40 people are awaiting trial (the conversation took place at about 4:00 pm on Monday – Approx. “Championship”). Three or four guys were given five days, the rest would seem to be released. And two guys were unlucky – they want to hang a criminal offense on them – for using force against a government official. Starting up “Shinnik”, when loading, raised his hands up. And a policeman came under his arms. He lowered his hands and accidentally brushed off his cap – now the 318th article looms.





The FNL and the RFU are preparing a check on the fact of the arrest of fans: they said that the measures against the fans of the guests at first glance “look excessive.”

What is the threat to the fans?

“Most likely, the behavior of the fans was regarded as petty hooliganism,” lawyer Igor Bushmanov told the Championship. – There is a fork – from a fine to arrest up to 15 days. This is an administrative arrest – there is such a practice, they say that there were complaints about the work of transport. On formal grounds, there are violations. But there must be evidence or explanations of the person who was interfered with. And this should be decided on each case specifically – a person could be in the crowd by accident. At the same time, according to Article 318 – the use of violence against a representative of the authorities – a person can be punished with a fine of 200 thousand. The maximum sentence is up to five years. This is a crime of average gravity, but here it is still necessary to prove intent. “