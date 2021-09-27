Will Lokomotiv be able to beat Avangard in the first leg under the leadership of Nikitin?

September 25 Lokomotiv announced its retirement Andrey Skabelka from the post of the head coach of the team and the appointment of the ex-coach of CSKA in his place Igor Nikitin…

Today, September 27, at 19:00, Lokomotiv will take to the ice for the first time under the guidance of a new specialist. The current winner of the Gagarin Cup, Avangard Omsk, will oppose the Yaroslavl team.

Let us remind you that on September 22 in the regular match of the KHL Podolsk “Vityaz” beat “Lokomotiv”. The meeting took place at the Arena-2000-Lokomotiv stadium in Yaroslavl and ended with a score of 3: 2 (1: 0, 2: 1, 0: 1) in favor of Yuri Babenko’s charges.

Lokomotiv suffered its sixth defeat in nine matches of the KHL regular championship this season. The railroad workers have seven points and are in ninth place in the Western Conference without making the playoffs. In the summary table of the Continental Hockey League, Yaroslavl occupies 16th place.

“Championship” proposes to take part in the poll: “Will Lokomotiv be able to beat Avangard in the first match under the leadership of Nikitin?”