https://ria.ru/20210927/windows-1752056318.html

Windows 10 update led to massive PC crashes

Windows 10 update led to massive failures in computers – Russia news today

Windows 10 update led to massive PC crashes

The September update of Windows 10 brought not only a security fix, but also new problems. Reported by WindowsLatest. RIA Novosti, 09/27/2021

2021-09-27T18: 04

2021-09-27T18: 04

2021-09-27T18: 04

the science

technologies

microsoft corporation

windows

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/12/1585136820_0:5:3411:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_868b7ca59518d24f87cffc36cc723c17.jpg

MOSCOW, September 27 – RIA Novosti. The September update of Windows 10 brought not only a security fix, but also new problems. Reported by WindowsLatest. Update KB5005565 has become mandatory for installation. Users have encountered a number of problems – some have stopped working Intel Bluetooth drivers for Intel 720 wireless adapters, others complained about frozen programs and application crashes. Microsoft acknowledged the problem. A fix has already been developed for all identified bugs in Windows 10. All computers affected by the incorrect update will be updated soon. The new Windows 11 by Microsoft is scheduled for October 5: users around the world will be able to update computers if they meet the requirements of Redmond.

https://ria.ru/20210921/windows-1751178618.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/12/1585136820_324-0:3053:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a71c92ab6072f38a475fb487dd050f2b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

technology, microsoft corporation, windows