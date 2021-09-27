https://ria.ru/20210927/windows-1752056318.html
Windows 10 update led to massive PC crashes
The September update of Windows 10 brought not only a security fix, but also new problems. Reported by WindowsLatest. RIA Novosti, 09/27/2021
2021-09-27T18: 04
MOSCOW, September 27 – RIA Novosti. The September update of Windows 10 brought not only a security fix, but also new problems. Reported by WindowsLatest. Update KB5005565 has become mandatory for installation. Users have encountered a number of problems – some have stopped working Intel Bluetooth drivers for Intel 720 wireless adapters, others complained about frozen programs and application crashes. Microsoft acknowledged the problem. A fix has already been developed for all identified bugs in Windows 10. All computers affected by the incorrect update will be updated soon. The new Windows 11 by Microsoft is scheduled for October 5: users around the world will be able to update computers if they meet the requirements of Redmond.
