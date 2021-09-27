Xbox Port Hope: Creators of Kena Bridge of Spirits Allow Game Beyond PlayStation and PC

Adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits was released last week, but now only PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC owners can play it. Specific plans for the release of adventure games on consoles Microsoft not yet, however a recent statement Ember lab gave hope for the possible appearance of an Xbox port in the future.

In an interview with the co-founder of Ember Lab Josh Grier edition SegmentNext raised the question of whether Kena will come out on something else. Although the developer recalled that the project is a temporary PlayStation and Epic Games Store exclusive, he added that the studio plans to consider releasing the game on other platforms after the “rest” …

“We are currently focusing on the launch for the PlayStation and Epic Games Store, which have received temporary exclusivity. We will be looking at other platforms after release. [на PS5, PS4, PC] and rest”. “Now that there are only a few days left before the launch, it is very difficult to think about the next steps or future proposals. We are responding to community requests as best as possible. For example, we have just announced the release of a physical edition and the addition of Russian and Brazilian languages,” – said Josh Grier (interviewed prior to game release).

Earlier, the developers also revealed that they have plans for post-release support for Kena: Bridge of Spirits, going beyond a few patches.

