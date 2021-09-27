Xiaomi Civi – stylish smartphone for girls – Wylsacom

Xiaomi held a presentation in China, where it showed another mid-budget smartphone, the price of which starts at $ 400 (about 29 thousand rubles). And the meaning of its existence is not very clear.

Design

Remember vivo? So, this Xiaomi looks the same from the back. Unless the colors are interesting:

The smartphone received a 6.55-inch OLED display. Its resolution is 2400 × 1080 pixels. The refresh rate of the image is 120 Hz, and its sensor layer is 240 Hz. Screen color rendition – 10 bits, peak brightness – 950 nits.

Xiaomi especially boasted about the size of the “chin”: 2.55 mm. This is the lowest value among the company’s smartphones.

The company singles out Xiaomi Civi as a fashionable and relatively budget device. Therefore, the chin is smaller and the phone itself is thinner: 6.98 mm and weighs 166 grams. The company is focusing on thin and light devices this year. For example, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Lite 5G. They are just as thin (6.8 mm) and light (157 grams).

In both cases, the presentation focused on the “femininity” of smartphones. Most of the promo photos with girls:

Iron

The smartphone received a system-on-chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G. Three versions are available to buyers: 8/128, 8/256 and 12/256 GB.

The smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery. Chinese buyers will not find a power supply in the box, but it will be available for free in Xiaomi branded stores. This is a 55W adapter. It is quite compact because it is based on gallium nitride (GaN) components. By the way, buyers of Xiaomi Mi 11 get the same:

Thing of the day: the very beautiful Xiaomi Mi 11

This power bank charges the Xiaomi Civi from zero to one hundred percent in 45 minutes.

There are four cameras. And they are not a fountain:

The wide-angle one received a half-inch 64-megapixel sensor with a pixel size of 0.7 µm. The lens received an equivalent focal length of 26 mm with aperture of f / 1.8;

Ultra-wide takes pictures at a resolution of 8 megapixels. It is a quarter-inch matrix with a pixel size of 1.12 µm. Aperture – f / 2.2, field of view – 120 °;

Plug in the form of a 2 Mp macromodule;

The front camera takes pictures with a resolution of up to 32 megapixels.

Already from these parameters, we can conclude that the camera is not here for people who are fond of mobile photography.

Prices and availability

The smartphone is already available in China. Price – from 2,599 yuan ($ 400 or 29 thousand rubles) to 3199 yuan ($ 500 or 36 thousand rubles). Whether it will appear outside of China is still unknown.