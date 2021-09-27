Xiaomi launches Watch Color 2 smartwatch with 1.43 “AMOLED display priced at $ 160

The Chinese company Xiaomi has announced the Watch Color 2 smart wristwatch, designed primarily for users who regularly play sports. Acceptance of pre-orders for the gadget has already begun.

The device is equipped with a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display. The screen has a pixel density of 326 PPI (dots per inch) and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

A total of 117 different training and sports modes are available. The watch is capable of monitoring the level of oxygen in the blood and monitoring the heart rate around the clock. In addition, the quality of sleep is analyzed. Of course, standard indicators are calculated, such as the number of steps taken, distance traveled and calories burned.

Power is provided by a rechargeable battery with a capacity of 470 mAh, the charge of which will last for a maximum of 12 days of battery life. The novelty is equipped with a Bluetooth adapter, a GPS satellite navigation system receiver and an NFC controller for contactless payments.

The watch is enclosed in a sealed case (5ATM). Three color options and six strap options are available (white, black, blue, green, yellow, orange).

The novelty is offered at an estimated price of $ 160. Actual sales will begin on September 30th.