XRP price skyrockets and falls on false listing information on Coinbase

The altcoin price rose by 12% in half an hour after Twitter bot Whalebot announced its possible addition to the American crypto exchange. The price dropped sharply when a representative of the marketplace denied this information

On the night of Friday, September 10, the price of XRP for half an hour rose by 12%, to $ 1.23, then sharply dropped to previous levels of about $ 1.12. This happened after the Twitter bot Whale Alert announced a possible listing of the token on the Coinbase crypto exchange, and then this information was denied by the trading platform itself.

Coinbase suspended XRP trading on January 19 this year due to the investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Ripple. The regulator accuses her of illegal sale of securities in the amount of $ 1.3 billion.

Early in the morning of September 10, the Whalebot bot wrote that XRP could appear on Coinbase in pairs with Bitcoin, US dollar, British pound and Euro. Then the service published other messages about listings on the trading platform, for example, about the Dogecoin pair with USDT, which appeared on the exchange back in early June.

Whalebot later deleted recent posts related to Coinbase and doubted in the reliability of the information that was reported in them. Also at Coinbase notedthat suspended XRP trading. Altcoin temporarily showed up in the Coinbase Pro mobile app for some users, but it was not allowed to trade.

