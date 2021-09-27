You can forget about Dzyuba in the Russian national team. Smolov should become the new leader – 09/27/2021

A source: Sport-Express

Karpin decided with whom he would go into battle against Slovakia and Slovenia. Two important meetings await our national team, which will clearly indicate whether we are in the fight for a ticket to Qatar or not, favorites in this fight or outsiders.

The list of those weeded out at the last moment is, of course, interesting, but let’s be honest – the main intrigue died a few days ago. For Zinkovsky and Kritsyuk, getting into the extended list and being absent from the final is a big event at first and a small tragedy later, but with all due respect to these players, hardly anyone expected them to take serious roles in Kazan and Maribor.

The game is determined – or could have been determined – by others. The same Dziuba gained excellent shape, and Karpin would probably have a headache – which of the forwards to choose. Smolov, who kicked off the season, was just named the best in the country by the head coach of the national team? Or an attacker with whom there is a long-standing and serious conflict, who failed the start in the RPL, but accelerated by October?

With Croatia, it was possible, out of fear, to act carefully, keeping in mind a goalless draw, to release Zabolotny after the break, not Smolov. But Slovakia and Slovenia should definitely score.

Karpin started from zero

The national team also needs a clear leader. Such as Cherchesov’s Dziuba. Many people dispute this thesis, but here, it seems to me, it is solely a matter of personal antipathies. The Zenit player wore an armband, made partners before matches or, say, a series of penalties in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup, dragged the national team along in many meetings. Whatever one may say, 30 goals in 55 games is a great indicator. Another top scorer in Russia, Kerzhakov, has the same 30, but in 91st.

Poker at the gates of Liechtenstein and San Marino? Well, now others will have the opportunity to score four dwarfs, surpassing Dziuba’s performance. I think that after the current demarche, you can forget about Artyom in the national team.

And I would like to hope that Smolov will now take on the leadership burden. He’s definitely all right with his skill, purely football qualities – all that remains is to show them at the right time and in the right place. Do not go into the shadows, do not turn off, but at the same time do not try to embrace the immensity, sinking into the support zone. Give assists, score goals, make partners.

Will Fedor cope with this role, whom Artyom deprived of his prima status already during the World Cup more than three years ago? Much depends on this in terms of getting to the World Cup. There are no obvious alternatives to Smolov now – Dziuba, in fact, deprived Karpin of his choice. Zabolotny is perhaps more suited to variations against top rivals when a lot of work is needed on the defensive, although Anton recently scored in a derby with Spartak. Sobolev is not in shape: he has not been different since July, and does not always make it into the starting lineup of the red and whites. Chalov is trying to find himself in CSKA. Tyukavin and Agalarov are too young.

Dziuba’s time in the national team is over. Now all hope is for Smolov.

Dzyuba is three times more productive than Smolov in official matches

Artem Dzyuba and Fedor Smolov made their debut in the Russian national team with a difference of one year – in 2011 and 2012, respectively. The Zenit forward took part in 46 scoring combinations in 10 years, while the Lokomotiv forward scored 15 times himself and twice assisted partners. The difference in total statistics is already considerable, and in official matches, and especially at major tournaments, Artyom’s advantage is simply enormous. His schedule is one point on the “goal + pass” system per meeting; at the World Championship and Euro Dziuba scored seven points. Fedor, on the other hand, has 0.37 points on average in such games, and at major tournaments Smolov scored only one effective action – the ball against New Zealand at the 2017 Confederations Cup.