YouTube has stopped working on millions of devices (list)

Google’s help center site says the company no longer allows users to sign in to services on devices running Android 2.3.7 or any other OS version released before it. Recall that the release of Android 2.3.7 took place back in December 2010.

“If you sign in to your device after September 27, you will receive an error in your username or password when you try to use Google products and services such as Gmail, YouTube, and Maps,” – says the source.

To maintain access to Google services, the company recommends updating the device to a newer version of Android (at least 3.0+) or opening all applications in a web browser.

Owners of these devices need to take a closer look at Google’s warning:

We will remind that at the moment the last version of the OS available to all is Android 11. In the coming weeks, Android 12 should be released, which is still undergoing the final stage of beta testing. Those users who still have Android 2.3 installed shouldn’t have to update their phone for a really long time.

You can check which version of the OS you have in the settings: System –> Advanced –> System update.

