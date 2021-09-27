“Zhilina was injured in the gym – a ligament injury in the ankle joint, but continues to train in light mode,” reports Evgeni Plushenko – Figure skating

Two-time Olympic champion, coach Evgeni Plushenko spoke about the injury of his student Veronika Zhilina.

Earlier, the site of the TV channel “Match TV” with a link to a source close to the situation, reported that Zhilina broke her leg.

“News of the day! The whole Internet is full of it since yesterday! Verbatim! Source: “Veronica Zhilina broke her leg”! What a source, the media do not indicate!

Another stuffing of journalists for the sake of beautiful headlines and sensations! And these stuffing is read by fans and amateurs of figure skating and adequate journalists, who sometimes think that the profession of “journalist” is still a profession, and at least investigation and clarification of data!

There are, of course, gossips, not professionals, but even they should understand that they are lying about the health of a child who recently turned 13 years old!

Veronica was injured in the gym – a ligament injury in the ankle joint, but she continues to train in light mode. We treat the leg and wait for permission from the doctors, when it will be able to fully begin to ride.

Nika is a very strong girl! I am more than sure that you will see her again at the competition starts this year! ” – wrote Plushenko.

