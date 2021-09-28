54-year-old Salma Hayek with difficulty squeezed lush breasts in a bikini

54-year-old Salma is still one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood. Photo: Instagram.

Salma Hayek knows how to make her 16 million Instagram followers beat faster than the heart. Latina beauty with mouth-watering curves still maintains the status of one of the most attractive stars in Hollywood. Few people at 54 can boast of flawless bikini pictures and boldly post them on social networks. And Salma can easily afford it. Which she once again demonstrated.

The actress spends winter holidays in warm regions. Where exactly she rests, Salma does not tell – whether it is her native Mexico, or the distant Maldives, or fashionable St. Barts. In the photo, the actress poses against the backdrop of white beaches and a turquoise sea. Hayek took another shot while standing in the pool. In the photo, the actress is dressed in a chocolate-colored swimsuit, emphasizing her feminine forms. The lush bust of the star barely squeezed into a bold cut bikini. The image was complemented by sunglasses in massive frames and gold chains around the neck. And, of course, the ring with a massive diamond, which Salme was once presented for her engagement by her husband, the French billionaire François-Henri Pinault. “This is the bomb!”, “The most beautiful actress”, “I love you”, – fans write in the comments.

The husband of the artist is one of the richest people in France. The family of 58-year-old Pino owns a whole fashion empire – it includes the brands Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci and many others. The total fortune of the PPR concern is estimated at $ 29 billion, the personal fortune of the Pinault family is $ 8 billion. Salma and François-Henri have a daughter, Valentina, the actress gave birth to her at the age of 41.

Salma maintains a slim figure because she carefully monitors nutrition and exercises regularly. The actress keeps fit through yoga and strength exercises.

The actress does not tell where she went on vacation. Photo: Instagram.

– I study with a coach from London. She taught me to keep my body in such a way that the muscles are active all day. Therefore, even when you brush your teeth, you work out small muscles, ”Hayek once admitted in an interview.

The essence of the workout is to constantly keep the body in good shape using a special breathing technique. It allows you to keep your stomach, buttocks, back, legs and arms in tension – thanks to this, the muscles train by themselves.