74-year-old Tatyana Tarasova in a scarlet oversized coat appeared in public

The Russian figure skating coach again became a jury member in the ice show. On the first shooting of the new season, she saw the participants and Ilya Averbukh.

Tatiana Tarasova is an honored trainer of the USSR. She has raised many figure skating champions. Her students have won 41 gold medals at the World and European Championships by 2004. Among them is Alexei Yagudin. Recently, Tarasova rarely appears in public. At the same time, she again agreed to participate in the Ice Age show as a member of the jury, although it is quite difficult for her to sit in a chair on the set for several hours.

New Ice Age Season Participants AnnouncedThe show will start on Channel One on October 2.

And on September 28, the first shooting of the new season of the show took place. Ksenia Borodina performed with Dmitry Soloviev, who skated with Olga Buzova last year. David Manukyan was also supposed to take part in the project, but the day before he withdrew from television competitions. And Ilya Averbukh again became the trainer of the participants.

On the set, Tarasova appeared in an oversized scarlet coat, reminiscent of a poncho with fur. She took a picture with Averbukh and announced the start of new filming.

“We begin. Glacial 2021 “- wrote the coach on the social network. “Good luck, Ilyusha! In the new season of Glacier. And to all of us interesting, creative, wonderful, amazing dances! ” She added.

Fans were thrilled to see her for the first time in a long time. The news about the upcoming air of the glacier show also delighted the audience. “You are a beauty, Tatyana Anatolyevna! Happy to see you! “,” Tatyana Anatolyevna, as always, dazzling “,” Wow, what are you “,” Pretty woman in red “,” The fairest “,” What a bright and attractive outfit. But as always!” – the subscribers commented on the post.

