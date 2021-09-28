A daring bet on the match PSG – Manchester City at 5.20 / Today at 22:00

PSG will play at home against Manchester City in the second round of the Champions League group stage. The match will take place on September 28, beginning at 22:00 Moscow time. PSG – Manchester City: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

PSG

The Parisians have no equal in their championship. Perhaps PSG is maximally motivated to correct the omission of the past season ?!

In League 1 PSG got another victory. Mauricio Pochettino’s team left no chances for Montpellier (2: 0).





In their league, the Parisians have one hundred percent performance – 8 wins out of 8. But the opening round of the Champions League brought only an away draw with Club Brugge (1: 1).

However, the team is not destined to play in the optimal composition again. Lionel Messi, who is still struggling to find himself at PSG, will not play in this match.

“Manchester city”

In their championship, Pep Guardiola’s team traditionally takes an active part in the championship race. Now the Mankunians are in 2nd place.

In the last round of the Premier League “Manchester city” on the road took three points. Chelsea were beaten with a minimum score.

Manchester City were convincing in the Champions League opening round. Guardiola’s team shot at home Leipzig (6: 3).

The British have no special personnel losses. So Manchester City will certainly show attacking activity in this match.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers offer to bet on Manchester City for 2.40, for a draw for 3.50, and at PSG – for 2.80…

The Parisians did not start very confidently in the Champions League, and in this match they will probably try to play better.

Guardiola’s team in the first round has already given a master class on implementation, so in this match they will try to play effectively …

Both teams have in their rosters a whole scattering of world-class attacking performers. For those who are willing to take the risk: forecast – Total over 4.75, put this can be done with a coefficient 5.20… For the rest – a more moderate forecast.