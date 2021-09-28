A new element was named in honor of the Russian gymnast Kramarenko

https://rsport.ria.ru/20210928/element-1752184296.html

MOSCOW, September 28 – RIA Novosti. The International Gymnastics Federation registered the author’s element of the Russian woman Lala Kramarenko – a pirouette with a bent leg, according to the national team’s Instagram account. He was assigned a value of 0.5 points for basic 180 degrees if the athlete performs it from a standing position, and 0.60 – from a position on floor. For every additional 180 degrees of rotation 0.20 points are added. “For example, if a gymnast performed the Kramarenko pirouette 360 ​​degrees from a position on the floor, its value in this case will be 0.80,” the publication says. December will be 17 years old – three-time world and European champion among juniors.

