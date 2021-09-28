Ajax – Besiktas – 2: 0, Champions League, record by Sebastien Aller, video, 28 September 2021

Ajax, having beaten Besiktas (2: 0), won their second win in a row in the Champions League. The main character of these matches was the 27-year-old striker Sebastien Aller, who has already scored five goals, setting an impressive record. Who is he – the best goalscorer of the Champions League today?

Earlier this year, Aller moved to Ajax from West Ham for € 22.5 million. This deal was a record for the club from Amsterdam. The Ivorian spent two seasons at West Ham, scoring 14 goals in 54 games, but largely fell short of expectations. After all, the British bought it from Eintracht for € 50 million.

In the Netherlands, the striker started off powerfully. In the first four matches of the Eredivisie, Aller scored two goals and gave three assists. But in the Europa League, under which he was taken in January, he never played. It turned out that Ajax did not include the player in the application for the LE, announcing that an administrative error had been made by the club.





“Fire this idiot!” Club Promes forgot to announce an expensive newcomer to LE

Aller himself told reporters about the unusual situation:

“One evening I received a message:“ Don’t answer journalists’ questions about the Europa League, we will settle everything, don’t say anything. ” I thought to myself: what is it all about? In fact, it was a chain of human mistakes: someone did not press the right button, someone was on vacation, someone had a day off, and another was celebrating a birthday. But rules are rules, ”said the Ajax striker.

Despite disappointment with a lack of entry for the Europa League, Aller continued to score in the Dutch Championship and Cup. In 23 games, he hit 13 goals and gave seven assists. And two weeks ago, the Ajax striker made a fantastic debut in the Champions League – playing poker in a match with Sporting CP (5: 1). He repeated the record of the legendary Marco van Basten, who in November 1992 scored poker for Milan in the first Champions League game against Swedish Gothenburg (4: 0). UEFA praised his debut and named Aller the best player in the first week of the Champions League group stage.

Today, the Ivorian striker scored the second goal against Besiktas and went down in history by setting a tournament record. He became the first footballer to score five goals in two matches since his Champions League debut. Before that, the best result belonged to van Basten, Didier Drogba, Diego Simeone and Erling Holland… They have scored four goals in the first two matches of the most prestigious European tournament.

The rights to the video belong to the National Sports TV Channel LLC. You can watch the video on the Match Premier Twitter account.

Now Aller is effective not only in the Champions League. In the Netherlands championship, he has five goals and two assists in seven matches. If the striker continues in the same spirit, then in the winter he can again be taken over by a club from the top league of Europe.