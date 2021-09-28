Alexey Zhamnov will be more important than Oleg Znark – Sport – Kommersant

The head coach of the Russian hockey team at the upcoming Olympic Games in 2022 in Beijing will still not be Oleg Znarok, but Alexei Zhamnov. This decision was made following the results of the expert council of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR). We will remind, literally three days ago, the President of the FHR Vladislav Tretyak announced that the national team will be headed by Oleg Znarok, nevertheless, the contract with him was not signed. Now Alexey Zhamnov has been appointed head coach, and Znarok will join his headquarters as a consultant.

A very unexpected turn occurred in the seemingly already resolved issue with the head coach of the Russian national team at the Olympic Games in Beijing. Almost immediately after the head of the FHR Vladislav Tretyak announced the return to this post of Oleg Znark, who led the national team to victory at the previous Olympics in Pyeongchang, the concept changed. The coaching staff of the national team will be headed by Alexey Zhamnov, and Znarok was appointed to the position of his consultant together, by the way, with Valery Bragin, who was recently changed to Znarka.

Such a combination was played out at the FHR expert council, which includes authoritative representatives of domestic hockey. It is reported that the federation convened him to agree on the candidacy of the head coach of the Russian national team. The meeting, which took place on September 27, was attended, in particular, by Vladislav Tretyak, Boris Mikhailov, Valery Kamensky, Pavel Bure and Alexey Zhamnov himself. As a result, as stated in the official press release, after lengthy discussions by a majority vote, the council recommended the appointment of Alexei Zhamnov as the head coach of the national team.

According to the President of the FHR, this choice was made because Zhamnov “knows how to build relationships with different generations of hockey players, a strong strategist, motivator and psychologist.”

“The decision to recommend the FHR to sign a contract with Zhamnov is also dictated by the participation of the National Hockey League players in the Olympics,” said Vladislav Tretyak. “It is important to note that there is still no official decision on the participation of the NHL. As you know, it must be adopted by January 10, ”he said. In addition, the head of the federation said that he was counting on long-term cooperation with Zhamnov.

“The council had several candidates, including Aleksey Zhamnov and Oleg Znarok,” noted Valery Kamensky. “After a long debate, the majority of the council members supported Zhamnov’s candidacy. Alexey Yuryevich has many years of experience in the headquarters of the national team, has a victorious experience in the Olympics in Korea, and perfectly understands the specifics of working with stars from the NHL. “

Zhamnov also commented on the situation. “To lead the Russian national team in such a tournament as the Olympic Games is a great responsibility, I understand everything perfectly well,” RIA Novosti quotes him. “Before making this decision, I weighed all the pros and cons. But there can be such a chance only once in my life – I could not refuse. The Russian national team can have only one task at any tournament – victory. As for the assistants, now I have to present a list of candidates for the coaching staff. Another collegiate meeting will take place on October 12, where this list should be approved. From this date, we will begin full preparation for the Games ”.

Here it is necessary to add that in fact, Alexey Zhamnov has practically no experience of working as a head coach.

Basically, he was engaged in managerial activities and only occasionally joined active coaching practice, as a rule, in force majeure circumstances, such as, for example, in the 2018/19 season, when he was forced to act as Spartak’s mentor.

In the Russian national team, Zhamnov also worked as an assistant at best. Apparently, it is no coincidence that Oleg Znarok still remained in the coaching staff of the Olympic team. It is very likely that in Beijing it will be managed rather by the Zhamnov-Znarok tandem, which will be further strengthened by Valery Bragin, and also, according to various sources, by Sergei Zubov. It’s just that the candidacy of Oleg Znarka in the official role of head coach, according to unofficial information, did not receive approval at a higher management level than the FHR. There were alternative options, and Zhamnov arranged for everyone.

Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that at the World Championships it will become clear whether the situation in Russian hockey is a disaster: “Of course, it is not our prerogative to play domestic hockey, although this is a very popular sport, and he is really loved by the head of state. But let’s do this: the main thing is that hockey does not get worse than football. “

