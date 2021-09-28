All men Jennifer Aniston, actress, novels, Brad Pitt, Justin Theroux :: Showbiz :: Days.ru

51-year-old Jennifer Aniston remains a sexy beauty to this day. It seems that time has no power over her. Not surprisingly, the actress has broken many men’s hearts.

The very first chosen one of Jennifer Aniston, who became known to the public, was Charlie Schlatter. Then the actress was 21 years old. Together with her lover, she starred in the TV series “Ferris Bueller”. But this romance was not long. The couple broke up immediately after the director said, “Cut!”

Even before Brad Pitt, Jennifer had a relationship with Tate Donnovan, whom she met on the set of Friends. The chosen one even wanted to propose to the actress, but she got ahead of him, announcing her intention to leave.

Pitt became the only man who had a beneficial effect on Aniston. This fact was recognized by the actress herself. Jennifer’s marriage to Brad lasted five years. Fans are convinced that the affair with Vince Vaughn was a way for the Hollywood star to drown out the pain after a divorce.

It is not known for sure if Jennifer was in love with Owen Wilson, but due to their relaxed behavior at social events, many have suggested that there is more to Hollywood stars than just friendship.

Country singer John Mayer once called breaking up with Aniston the worst moment of his life. For some time he was very homesick for the ex-lover. Jennifer herself, apparently, reacted lightly to the feelings of the chosen one, who was nine years younger than her.

Another colleague Aniston, who later became not just her lover, but her husband, is Justin Theroux. The couple got engaged in August 2012 and got married three years later. The news of the divorce in 2018 came as a shock to fans.

Whether Jennifer’s heart is free now is unknown. Fans are staring intently at the actress’s fresh shots, hoping to see a hint of a new romance. For example, recently a Hollywood star published on Instagram a picture with an important person for her – stylist and friend Chris McMillan, whom she rarely sees because of the pandemic.

But this man is unlikely to be an object of sigh for the actress. Fans hope that Jennifer Aniston will reunite with Brad Pitt, but the ex-spouses have made it clear that they have no future.

