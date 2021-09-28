Almost an elite referee. Karasev is one step away from the new status

On Tuesday 28 September, a team of Russian referees led by Sergei Karasev will serve the Champions League group stage Porto – Liverpool match. Spoortbox.ru – about the most promising Russian at the moment in European competition.

Recently, Russian clubs and the national team rarely please with performances at the international level. Until recently, our association was the sixth in the UEFA coefficient table, and now it closes the top ten with bleak prospects to leave it soon. In the last two European competitions only Krasnodar managed to reach the playoffs once. Domestic grandees are often competitive only in the domestic arena. The results of the national team, which performed unsuccessfully at Euro 2020 and occupies 37th place in the UEFA rankings, are also matched.

The achievements of the Russian team of arbiters Sergey Karasev with assistants Igor Demeshko and Maxim Gavrilin sharply contrast with this bleak background.

In June, Karasev turned 42. The age at which field players have long been retired, and only die-hard goalkeepers continue to perform at the highest level on rare occasions. But for the judges, it is far from critical. Dutchman Bjorn Kuypers, who worked at the final of the European Championship, was 48, and his German colleague Felix Brych, who was entrusted with the semi-final Italy – Spain (1: 1), was 46 without a month at that time. Therefore, the Russian referee still has time for professional growth, big matches and entry into the pool of elite referees.

Photo: © Alberto Lingria – Pool / Pool / Getty Images Sport / Gettyimages.ru

In the Champions League, Karasev made his debut nine years ago at the match between Schalke and Montpellier (2: 2), in 2013 he was the first to referee in the playoffs of the Europa League (Steaua – Chelsea – 1: 0), in 2014 he was appointed to the 1/8 finals of the Champions League (Real Madrid – Schalke – 3: 1), in 2016 he served the status match between Barcelona and Arsenal (3: 1) at the same stages, in 2017 and 2018 – the semi-finals of the Europa League Celta – Manchester United (0: 1) and Salzburg – Marseille (1: 2). At the level of national teams, he judged three Euro matches in 2016 and one at the 2018 World Cup.

The Russian referee quickly grew to a fairly high level, but he did not manage to take the next step, to become one of the elite who serve the decisive matches of major tournaments. In defining moments, his brigade did not always succeed in working out flawlessly. So in extra time of the semifinals of the LE 2017-18, in the 115th minute, he mistakenly determined the corner, after which Marseille scored the winning goal against Salzburg. In the seasons 2018/19 and 2019/20, he remained outside the playoffs of the European competition. Karasev received the unofficial status of the chief Russian arbiter for a long time, while his international career was stagnating, and given his not very young age (even for an arbiter), it seemed that he had reached the professional limit.

But 2021 has every chance of becoming a breakthrough year for him. In March, Karasev’s brigade for the first time in four years (in 2017 it worked at the Atlético-Bayer match – 0: 0) was assigned to the playoffs of the Champions League for the match Manchester City – Borussia M (2 : 0). The fourth game for Sergey at this stage of the main European Cup left a good feeling from his work. In the next stages, he did not judge, but booked an invitation to the European Championship.

At the continental championship, he showed himself from the best side, having won two group stage meetings and for the first time in his career a play-off match of a major national team tournament. The second half of the ⅛ final Netherlands – Czech Republic (0: 2) came out nervous and difficult for refereeing: the Russian referee watched the video replay, after which he sent off the leading central defender of the orange Matthijs de Ligt, and was often forced to conduct explanatory conversations with the players. Not without mistakes, but in general, the team coped with the task and, taking into account the previous merits at the tournament, could rightfully expect to get an appointment to one of the decisive stages. In fact, Karasev was twice invited by the reserve referee: the Czech Republic – Denmark (1: 2) and the semi-final Italy – Spain (1: 1; 4: 2 on penalties) to the quarterfinals.

Photo: © Angel Martinez – UEFA / Contributor / UEFA / Gettyimages.ru

Of course, thanks to the confident arbitration at Euro and, possibly, as a certain compensation for the substitute status in August, Karasev was entrusted with the UEFA Super Cup Chelsea – Villarreal (1: 1; 6: 5 on penalties). Yes, this is partly an exhibition match, but its status is still high. For the first time in their career, Karasev’s brigade served the international fight for the trophy and coped with the task with dignity. On August 24, the Russian referees worked in the return leg of the Champions League qualifying stage Ferencvaros – Young Boys (2: 3), and a month later they will play the status match of the group stage Porto – Liverpool.

It is curious that this season Karasev judges harshly: he played 6 matches in all tournaments, in which he sent off players 4 times for two yellow cards and assigned 3 penalties. The last time, on average, Sergei handed out more yellows only in the 2015/16 season (4.9 per match, and now it is 4.67), more often only in the 2013/14 and 2019/20 tournaments (0.8 and 0 , 6, and now it is 0.5). With regard to removals, the intermediate figure of 0.67 is a record.

In a recent interview with Lente.ru, Karasev admitted that he would like to work on the PSG – Manchester City game, which will also take place in the second round of the group stage. But the match at Dragau, entrusted to the Russian referee, is undoubtedly a good sign. A chance to take and move on. If we continue in the same spirit as before this year (in terms of level, not rigidity, of course), the dream seems to be achievable. As well as overcoming the barrier ⅛ of the Champions League final, and in the future – the status of the main one in the decisive stages of the national teams’ tournaments.

