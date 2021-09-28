Amur fired head coach Vladimir Vorobyov for absenteeism – September 27, 2021

A week ago, we already wrote about the first retirement in the KHL, which took place during the regular season. On September 19, it became known that Amur was parting with Vladimir Vorobyov, in which the Far Eastern club won only one victory and took the last place in the league. It seemed like a political decision then. Vorobyov was de facto removed during the gubernatorial elections. For Mikhail Degtyarev, who is the chairman of the board of trustees of the hockey club, such a state of affairs in Amur did not exactly add ratings.

But days passed, and there was still no official announcement of Vorobyov’s resignation. He did not train the team, and the management has already found a successor. The Tigers will be followed by Mikhail Kravets, who previously trained Vityaz. It even became known that Alexander Prokopyev and Andrey Sokolov would help the new head coach. But the announcement of the resignation of the former head coach was delayed until today.

“The contract with the head coach of the team, Vladimir Vorobyov, was terminated due to a gross violation of labor duties by the employee. Earlier, by agreement of the parties, contracts with coaches Igor Petrov and Alexander Zavyalov, who were part of the coaching staff of Vladimir Vorobyov, were terminated “, – such a strange statement flaunts on the official website of “Cupid”.

First of all, the line about “gross violation of labor duties” catches the eye. What did Vorobyov do? Did you come to training drunk? Didn’t attend the games? Indeed, Vladimir Anatolyevich missed two regular season matches. But for a good reason and with the full consent of the management. In early September, the father of the Khabarovsk mentor died. The coach went to the funeral. And less than a month before that, Vorobyov’s mother passed away. A terrible time for any person.

And so, against this difficult emotional background, “Cupid” not only dismisses Vorobyov, but hangs on him a label that he absolutely does not deserve. You never know what anyone thinks after reading this statement of the club? In fact, such a separation from the coach is nothing more than a way not to pay compensation for terminating the contract. If Vorobyov’s assistants left on their own, by agreement of the parties, then the head coach did not go to meet the leaders. To which he had every right. But who would have thought that the 90s are still in Khabarovsk?

hcamur.ru

The dashing 90s or the natural Middle Ages, we still have to figure it out. “Cupid” literally forced the de facto dismissed coach to visit the club office from 9:00 to 18:00, as if he was an ordinary clerk. Apparently, it was the violation of the “work” schedule that eventually became the reason for the free parting. Here we would like to praise the Khabarovsk management for their ingenuity, but even here they are not pioneers. The innovators were the previous leaders of “Admiral”, who applied the exact same method in relation to their injured players.

Obviously, neither players nor coaches should visit the workplace as employees. If all athletes lived according to the labor code, our hockey would be a real mess. Take endless overtimes. No one pays players overtime if they play two in the playoffs instead of one. And no one will understand if a player takes it and leaves the ice, declaring that his working day is over. The labor code is remembered only when it is beneficial.

Sergey Babunov, photo.khl.ru

Perhaps this is some kind of special method of doing business in the Far Eastern way? But it doesn’t go well with the way it is customary to work in professional sports. Vorobyov could have been defended by the trade union, but he simply does not exist in the KHL. Andriy Kovalenko with his organization completely discredited this idea, but he did not find followers. Now players and coaches who have failed to unite and select a new leader they trust are forced to reap the benefits of this fragmentation.

While in our league there is not even a parody of the trade union, all hope is for the institution of reputation. In an ideal world, hockey players and coaches were supposed to boycott Amur as a sign of solidarity to Vorobyov. But everyone wants to eat. When on one side of the scales a trip to Kurgan or Angarsk, and on the other a contract with the KHL club, few people will remember the honor. So Kravets and his assistants should be prepared that when they come to Vorobyov’s place, after a while they will do the same to them.

Subscribe to Dmitry Erykalov’s telegram channel