An elderly couple were looking for a PlayStation 4 teacher. Answered by actress Shannon Woodward from Last of Us Part II

An elderly couple posted an ad about looking for a teacher for PS4 games. The man and woman experienced special problems with the main hit of 2020 – Last Of Us Part II.

Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there is nothing more convenient to keep track of your sports.

“My husband (seniors) and I need a personal tutor to come to our home and teach us how to play PS4 games, especially The Last Of Us Part II, which we are having problems with. You need a person who understands games and knows how to work with the controller. It is necessary that this person be patient and teach without judgment, without getting upset or irritated for two to three hours. We want to enjoy this entertainment, “- reads the text of the message, which was tweeted by Washington Post journalist Gene Park.

cybersport FIFA 22 ratings: Messi and Leva are cooler than Krish, Holann out of the top 20 09/14/2021 at 13:36

The couple posted an ad on Craigslist, a popular US site. It notes that seniors are in San Jose and a successful candidate must have a coronavirus vaccination card.

In the replies, many expressed their willingness to help with the training, but one answer stood out in particular. Comments were made by actress Shannon Woodward, who voiced Dinah in Last Of Us Part II. “Jin, how do I apply?” – asked the girl.

Last Of Us Part II from Naughty Dog was released on June 19, 2020.

The developers reported that they are working on the creation of multiplayer.

Best Sports Videos

cybersport 12-year-old schoolboy earned $ 400 thousand on Minecraft 08/27/2021 at 15:51