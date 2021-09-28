Angelina Jolie went on a date with the singer The Weeknd

After dinner at the restaurant, the star couple went home to the young performer.

After her divorce from Brad Pitt, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie focused on her children, work and humanitarian mission. The film star did not have time for her personal life, and she did not start a new man for herself. However, rumors about the next romance of the 46-year-old star still spread.

The other day, the artist was noticed for the second time on a date with the 31-year-old Canadian singer The Weeknd (real name – Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) – the author of the world hit Blinding Lights. On the evening of September 25, the couple was spotted while dining together at an Italian restaurant in the California city of Santa Monica.

The stars arrived at the institution separately from each other, but after two hours at the same table they left together. The couple went to the singer’s mansion in his SUV. This was reported by the Daily Mail, supporting the information with photographs.

We add that earlier The Weeknd met with supermodel Bella Hadid and singer Selena Gomez. The young vocalist chooses only the most famous beauties for dating and now seems to have his eye on Jolie, although the age difference between them is 15 years.

