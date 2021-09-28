Apexgaming BTS-530A case received aggressive design and support for video cards up to 400 mm long

Apexgaming has announced the BTS-530A computer case for a gaming desktop station. The novelty is designed for mounting motherboards of standard size E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX.

The product has received an original front panel with a glass section and ventilation grilles. The front comes with three 120mm multi-color ARGB fans that are compatible with popular sync technologies. At the back is a 120mm unlit fan. The left side panel is made of 4 mm thick tempered glass.

Expansion slots are organized according to the “7 + 2” scheme, which makes it possible to mount the graphics accelerator vertically. The length of the video card can be up to 400 mm.

The case has dimensions of 470 × 220 × 486 mm. Inside there is room for two 3.5 “/ 2.5” drives and two more 2.5 “storage devices. The top panel has two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 connector, standard headphone and microphone jacks.

Deployment of liquid cooling is possible: in this case, you can use the front and top radiators of the 360/280/240/140/120 mm format, as well as the rear radiator of 120 mm. The height of the processor cooler should not exceed 170 mm. The power supply can be up to 180 mm long.