Apple calls “jelly scrolling” on iPad mini normal for LCD screens

Yesterday we reported that 6th generation iPad mini users are complaining about so-called “jelly scrolling” – a phenomenon in which images on different sides of the screen scroll at different speeds. Apple has already commented on the situation and, as expected, said that “not a bug, but a feature“. The company says this behavior is the norm for LCD screens.

Jelly scrolling occurs when there is a mismatch in refresh rates in different parts of the display. In practice, it looks like one side of the screen is more responsive to user input. Apple has commented on the situation, stating that “jelly scrolling” is the norm for LCD panels. However, users note that this effect is much less pronounced on other tablets of the company. It is noted that even on iPad mini from different batches, the intensity of the effect is different.

Unfortunately, Apple’s failure to recognize “jelly scrolling” as a defect means that users who are dissatisfied with this behavior of the device will not be able to replace it. However, in the future, the company may release a software update that eliminates this unpleasant nuance.