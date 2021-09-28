Apple Disables Face ID After Replacing iPhone 13 Display. No Words

The blogger decided to swap the display modules, while retaining their “native” sensors and the Face ID module for both devices. After turning on the smartphones, the master saw an alert:

According to the source, the author of the YouTube channel Phone Repair Guru decided to disassemble the two new iPhone 13s and try to swap some of the internal components in them. He started with the light sensors, speaker and microphone – swapping them, he didn’t get any errors and everything worked fine. However, an unpleasant innovation emerged further.

After replacing the iPhone 13 display in an unauthorized service, the smartphone displays a warning and turns off Face ID. This was reported in 9to5Mac with a link to the foreign YouTube blogger Phone Repair Guru.

The banner popped up right on the desktop. A similar notification has appeared in the “Settings” among the information about the device. He found that Face ID no longer recognized his face, and the only way to unlock the screen was with a passcode. Moreover, after resetting the Face ID settings, the blogger was no longer able to configure it – the module gave an error.

Recall that in this case, both screens and all other components were original – the author of the experiment took two new iPhone 13s and simply swapped the factory parts. However, even so, the iPhone 13 refused to activate Face ID.

This is a rather unfortunate result, as it implies that only an authorized Apple service will be able to keep Face ID working after replacing the display. Any attempt at third-party repairs will automatically remove the face scanner from the user. This casts doubt on the use of not only high-quality copies of displays, but even the so-called “fillers” – original components that were removed from other donor smartphones of the same model.



The blogger notes that there is still a way to deceive a smartphone and pass off a third-party display as “native”, but this will require transferring several chips from the old display to the new one – and not every service can cope with such a delicate task.

Earlier, we talked about other shortcomings of the iPhone 13: it glitches when restoring from a backup, refuses to unlock from the Apple Watch, and also spoils photos with strange artifacts.