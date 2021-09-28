Apple had to apologize to the Russian “white hacker”

Apple has apologized to the user of the Russian Internet platform Habr, the “white hacker” Denis Tokarev – last week he was forced to publish information about three vulnerabilities in iOS. The programmer confidentially reported them to the company back in the spring, but the “holes” were not fixed.

According to Moterboard, citing a letter from Cupertino provided by Tokarev, Apple apologized for the delay in responding. The company noted that they have read the publication on Habré and continue to investigate the flaws identified by the cyber investigator and ways to protect users. Tokarev was thanked for his help and information about vulnerabilities.

In his post on Habré, the researcher noted that from March 10 to May 4, he sent information to Apple about four vulnerabilities, having received a response about the receipt of messages and the beginning of an investigation into each of them. Apple’s policy provides for the payment of awards to “white hackers” who discover flaws in the protection of its devices, but Tokarev has not received any money yet. In addition, the company fixed only one of the shortcomings, and the other three migrated from iOS 14 to iOS 15, which was released last week.

All gaps in iOS found by the Habr user are not critical. However, they allowed applications downloaded from the App Store without the user’s knowledge to gain access to the full name, contacts and information about the presence or absence of certain applications on the device.