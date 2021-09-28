Apple Introduces Beats Studio3 ACW Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones For $ 350

Apple has announced the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones in a special edition A-Cold-Wall * (ACW). The device was created in partnership with A-Cold-Wall * fashion and accessories brand, founded by Samuel Ross.

The earbuds have received a special design: the cups and the upper part of the headband are made in a cement color with light splashes. The package includes a black carrying bag with the ACW logo.

The device is built on the Apple W1 processor. It features Pure Active Noise Canceling (Pure ANC) for clear sound in all conditions.

A Bluetooth connection is used to exchange data with the signal source. If necessary, you can also use a wired connection via a standard 3.5 mm audio jack.

The claimed battery life on a single charge of the battery reaches 22 hours with noise cancellation and 40 hours without using Pure ANC in power saving mode. Fast-charge function provides three hours of music playback after 10 minutes of power storage.

The Beats Studio3 ACW headphones will be available for an estimated price of $ 350.