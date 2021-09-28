Ariana Grande Presents A Remix Of The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears”

https://ria.ru/20210423/grande-1729627129.html

MOSCOW, April 23 – RIA Novosti. Ariana Grande’s remix of the track “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) has been posted online. The original version of the song appeared on the artist’s fourth studio album, “After Hours”. This release marks the third collaboration between Grande and Tesfaye since “Love Me Harder” and “Off the table” presented earlier. As in previous compositions, in “Save Your Tears” the pop singer graced The Weeknd hit with her gentle vocals and gave the song a more romantic sound. Later on YouTube, the premiere of an animated video created by director Jack Brown took place. In the sci-fi video, a drawn version of Abel pieces the ideal girl, Ariana Grande, in parts. In a few hours since its release, the video has received more than three million views and 500 thousand likes.

