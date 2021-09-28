Ariana Grande was attacked with a knife

Ariana Grande was attacked this month by a man with a knife. He broke into the singer’s house and began to threaten with violence. The artist filed a petition in court to ban her from approaching her.

In court documents, which appeared at the disposal of TMZ, it is said that 23-year-old Aaron Brown pursued the performer for about seven months. On the evening of September 9, the attacker appeared at the star’s house with a large hunting knife. When the security asked him to leave, the man became aggressive and threatened to kill Ariana.

Photo: instagram.com/arianagrande

The singer immediately called the police, but the attacker managed to escape. However, later he was nevertheless detained.

Now the man is in custody, but Grande is afraid that he may be released, so she filed a lawsuit in court for a restraining order.

“I fear for my safety and the safety of my family. I fear that without an injunction Mr. Brown will continue to come to my house and try to harm me or my family members,” the singer said in a statement.

In May of this year, 27-year-old singer Ariana Grande married 25-year-old real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The couple’s wedding took place at the singer’s home in Montecito, California. The celebration was small and intimate – fewer than 20 people attended.

